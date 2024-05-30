SLMC bats for independent committee of experts to check Periyar pollution

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management has stressed the need to have an independent committee having powers to inspect industries and institutions on the banks of the Periyar to check the illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the river in violation of environmental norms.

SLMC chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai reiterated his position in the report on the mass fish kill in the Periyar on May 20 and 21, submitted before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The committee was constituted by the NGT.

He said the circumstance supported the view that unauthorised pollutants were being discharged into the river from the nearby Eloor-Edayar industrial area, though it escaped the notice of the authorities concerned.

He referred to the show-cause notice issued by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to Alliance Marine, a chicken waste rendering unit at Edayar, after detecting effluent discharge from the unit following inspections held in the wake of the large-scale death of fish near Pathalam and its downstream. “This is the reason why the constitution of an independent body for inspection was suggested in my previous report on the pollution of the Periyar river on August 4, 2020,” he said.

The government had rejected the proposal while stating that there was already a committee, which would take care of everything. The SLMC had proposed setting up an independent committee that would be directly answerable to the NGT and having a chairperson and five members. The chairperson could be an engineer or scientist (not from the Pollution Control Board) qualified in environmental engineering and having sufficient experience in the environmental field. While two members could be from the Board, the proposal had stated that the remaining three members (scientist/engineer/professor) could be experts in the field of analysis of water and sediment quality.

The SLMC chairman said the preliminary report on the fish kill prepared by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies had revealed the presence of hydrogen sulphide, indicating the entry of chemicals into the river presumably due to the unauthorised discharge of untreated water into the river system.

