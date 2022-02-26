Slight hike in cases that clocked 638 for the day

685 people recover from the illness during the last 24 hours

The COVID-19 case graph rose slightly in the district when 638 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

While 685 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours, the active caseload stood at 4,314.

The death toll rose to 8,054 when five recent deaths were attributed to the disease. Thirty people were hospitalised on the day, taking the total number of people being monitored in hospitals to 231. As many as 10,639 people have quarantined in their homes or in COVID-19 isolation centres.