Sliding booms installed at three level crossings in Kozhikode

Barriers interlocked with signals

Kozhikode

In an effort to minimise the impact of disruptions at level crossing gates on both rail and road traffic, the Palakkad division of the Southern Railway has installed auxiliary manual sliding booms at three railway gates in Kozhikode district. The manual sliding booms have been set up at the fourth gate on the P.T. Usha Road, at Pookkad and at Poyilkkavu located between Elattur and Koyilandy. A press release said here on Wednesday that sliding booms ensured uninterrupted road and rail traffic even if the functioning of the existing lifting barrier at level crossings got disrupted due to road vehicle hits or technical snags in the system. The Palakkad division has installed sliding booms in addition to the lifting barriers at 10 railway level crossing gates so far and 50 more level crossings have been identified for providing similar sliding booms. Being interlocked with signals, these sliding booms will ensure the signal aspects favourable for train movements on the closing of gates.

It would ensure the punctuality of train services and avoid traffic congestion at the level crossings, the release said.