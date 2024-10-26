GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Slew of tech events mark second day of Tathva‘ 24

Sessions on 3D Game Development, Full Stack Development, and Cloud Development, for participants helped them to enhance their skills through hands-on experience

Updated - October 26, 2024 11:36 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
N. Sudheer Kumar, former Director of ISRO, speaking at a session at Tathva ‘24 at NIT-C.

The second day of the annual tech fest, Tathva ‘24, at the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday (October 26) was a thrilling blend of technology, gaming, learning, and entertainment.

A diverse range of workshops, lectures, and competitions kept the attendees engaged throughout the day, a press release said.

Sessions on 3D Game Development, Full Stack Development, and Cloud Development, for participants helped them to enhance their skills through hands-on experience. The highlight of the day was an inspiring lecture by N. Sudheer Kumar, former Director of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). His insights into India’s space achievements and future prospects captivated the audience.

The competitive spirit of the tech festival came to the fore with competitions like Dirt Race and Drone Race, which drew enthusiastic crowds. Besides, popular tech influencers Gopikrishna Techy, Hacker Pedia, and Techie Wizard interacted with students and sharing their expertise.

The day concluded with entertainment events by Fejo and Malayali Monkeys, setting the stage for the grand finale.

Published - October 26, 2024 11:35 pm IST

