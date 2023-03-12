Slew of steps to bolster paddy procurement in Alappuzha

March 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A meeting convened by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Sunday decided to initiate steps to ensure hassle-free harvest and procurement of paddy cultivated in the ongoing puncha (first) crop season in Kuttanad and other parts of Alappuzha. The meeting was held at Rice Research Station, Mankombu against the backdrop of hiccups in paddy procurement in the region.

Mr. Prasad suggested the formation of a special task force to monitor paddy harvest and procurement and to resolve issues raised by farmers in a time-bound manner. A deputy collector will be in charge of the monitoring.

The Minister directed officials concerned to hasten the paddy procurement process. “Agriculture deputy directors will directly monitor harvest and procurement in Kuttanad. Farmers will be provided with details of mills engaged in the procurement process in their respective areas. Steps will be taken to issue paddy receipt sheets to farmers immediately after harvest,” Mr. Prasad said.

On allegations that mills were demanding wastage (additional paddy), citing high chaff content, the Minister said that a team of officials including a paddy marketing officer would visit paddy polders where farmers and rice mill agents were locked in disagreement. He directed officials to conduct the scientific examinations of the harvested paddy at a place suggested by the farmers.

Mr. Prasad also held discussions with paddy farmers. Another meeting will be held on Monday to discuss the distribution of procurement prices.

According to officials, farmers have undertaken paddy farming on around 28,800 hectares in the district, a major portion of which is in Kuttanad. The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), which began paddy procurement last month, purchased 10,848.28 tonnes from farmers in the district so far this season. The Supplyco is expecting to procure 1,37,800 tonnes of paddy from Alappuzha in the current season.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, Agriculture Additional Director Sreerekha R., Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi vice chairman K. Gopinathan, Paddy Marketing Officer Anil K. Anto and others attended the meeting.