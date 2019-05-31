Sleuths link gold smuggling to black money

A worrying national security angle has emerged from the investigation of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) into the smuggling of “enormous quantities” of gold into the country through the international airport here, according to State and Central agencies.

In elaborate court filings last week, the DRI aver that gold smuggling has reached “alarming proportions” in Kerala and it generates “huge amounts of black money”. Much of it is ploughed back to Dubai through traditional hawala money transfer routes or smuggled out of the country as foreign currency.

Investigators say such underground money transfer channels that operate outside conventional banking routes provide the lifeblood for proscribed organisations and are a threat to national security. Hence, it is imperative to dismantle such criminal financial networks to obstruct anti-national activities.

The DRI has also found that the Dubai-based gold smuggling ring uses a “unique method” to illegally bring in gold into the country through the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram. The racketeers employ educated women feigning as genuine passengers to carry gold on their person. The carriers operate in pairs.

Modus operandi

At the Dubai airport, one of them would declare the gold in her handbag. Mindful that the Dubai customs could share the information with their counterparts here, the carrier would hand over the bag to her companion mid-flight.

With the tacit approval of Customs officials operating the X-ray baggage scanner, the “pilot” carrier would head out of the airport with the contraband while the person who declared the gold at the Dubai customs would linger behind. The underlings of the smuggling ring would receive the carrier and transfer the bullion to a firm which made machine-crafted ornaments.

By dodging duty, the racketeers stand to make a minimum profit of ₹5 lakh for every kg of gold they smuggle into the country.

A portion of the dividend goes to pliant Customs enforcers who abet the racket. Investigators say the racketeers operate a beauty parlour in Dubai, which doubles as a cover for recruiting women, including at least two lawyers, as carriers. The racketeers recently acquired a garment company in the Gulf as a front for their operations.