Sleepy Kannur village yields buried treasure, triggers speculation that there could be more

The chance discovery of a pot containing 18th century gold and silver coins, and other period artefacts has suddenly elevated the profile of the sleepy village of Chengalai in Kannur district.

Captivated by news of buried treasure, scores of people, possibly including fortune-seekers, are making a beeline for the leafy suburb dotted with rubber plantations.

The excitement generated by the news of the find has prompted the police to cordon off the spot for possible future excavations by the State Archaeology Department.

A group of local women labourers engaged in digging a rain-harvesting pit for the Parappai Government School on Friday were the first to experience the exhilaration of discovering the buried treasure.

The homemakers, all beneficiaries of the rural employment guarantee scheme, said they approached the “strange object” with trepidation.

Some feared sorcery and wondered if the pot contained dark magic artefacts. Others worried the orb-shaped object could be an unexploded crude bomb, often used to settle political scores in Kannur. Nevertheless, their fear turned into excitement when they discovered the pot held a fortune from the past.

Vijayakumar Namboodiri, a resident, said ancestral houses in the locality buried valuables in pots in ancient temple groves. He noted that local myths about ‘moola bhandari’ or secreted assets were passed down generations and integral to local folklore.

K. Krishna Raj, the officer in-charge of the Pazhassi Raja Archaeological Museum in Kozhikode, said the locality rarely yielded historical collections and the riches could be some individual or family’s fortune.

Mr. Raja noted that the coins bore the hallmarks of the late 18th century, with some displaying Indo-French and Kannur Ali Raja markings. The bead necklaces appeared to be from the same era. He stressed that only a comprehensive study could unveil the historical context of the remarkable find.