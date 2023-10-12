ADVERTISEMENT

Sleepless nights for Keralite caregivers in Israel

October 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

Along with their patients, caregivers have been shifted to hotels by the families. They say areas like Ashkelon, where Keralite caregivers stay in large numbers, are facing a war-like situation

Sandeep Vellaram

A view of Ashkelon in Israel where many Malayali caregivers work. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the conflict continues to rage in West Asia, hundreds of Keralite caregivers in Israel are having sleepless nights. The memory of Soumya Santhosh, a caregiver from Idukki, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel in April 2021, still haunts expatriate Keralites in Israel.

Sherly Benny, a native of Idukki, told The Hindu from Israel that most caregivers had been shifted to hotels in view of the worsening situation. “I was working in Ofakim and now the family has shifted me and my patient to a hotel at Ra’anana. Areas like Ashkelon, where Keralite caregivers stay in large numbers, are in a war-like situation,“ she said.

View from Ashkelon, a city in Israel, where many Malayali caregivers work. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ms. Benny said that moving out of the original location was not an easy task. “Most caregivers look after bedridden or unhealthy patients. We cannot ignore them and escape. But if the Israeli government asks us to leave the country, we will be ready to move to India. Presently, we are in a safe place,” said Ms. Benny.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been working as a caregiver in Israel for the past 14 years. Three of my family members too are caregivers here. Soumya, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel, was my sister-in-law,” said Ms. Benny.

Israeli govt.’s role

Ms. Benny said the situation had undergone a sea change in the country. “When Soumya was killed, the Israel government intervened and took care of her family in India, paying for her child’s educational expenses too. Now, however, the government does not seem to be in a position to even shift people to safer places. Many people are still camping in areas where strife is raging,” said Ms. Benny.

Keralite caregivers said Soumya was killed just before shifting to another place. The house where she was staying did not have a bunker. She was waiting for the daughter of an older woman under her care. The rocket attack occurred just when an ambulance reached to pick her up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US