Sleeping child found locked up in class

A nursery child who slept in the classroom was found locked up inside the classroom after the school hours at Ottapalam in the district on Monday.

The little girl was found sleeping inside the locked classroom when its parents came to the school searching for the missing child.

Neither the class teacher nor any other student had noticed the sleeping girl when they left the class.

The officials of Pathamkulam LP School at Anangadi, Ottapalam, apologized to the girl’s parents for their mistake. The parents said it was a serious mistake on the part of the school authorities, but they had no complaints.

A video clip of the child sitting with her head resting on the desk became viral.

The school authorities suspended the teacher responsible for the mistake following a directive from the Assistant Educational Officer. A meeting attended by AEO, civic officials, police and people’s representatives at Ottapalam on Tuesday decided to take disciplinary action against the teacher.