SLBC to discuss loan repayment of landslide survivors

A special meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) is expected to be convened shortly to discuss matters related to loan repayment of the survivors of the July 30 landslides in Wayanad. An SLBC official said the meeting is expected to be held at the earliest. At a press conference in Wayanad last week, Revenue Minister K. Rajan had noted the concerns raised by survivors regarding outstanding bank loans.

Chief Secretary V. Venu had brought the matter to the notice of the SLBC, following which a decision was held to convene the special SLBC meet to discuss matters related to banks, Mr. Rajan had said.

Govt. instruction

At the same time, the State government has instructed private finance firms and moneylenders not to hound the survivors for EMI payments and loan repayment at this time. The District Consultative Committee on banking had also held a meeting in Wayanad last week against the backdrop of the catastrophe.

On Friday, the State government had announced measures for providing urgent financial assistance to the survivors. The assistance include a daily allowance of ₹300 for 30 days for two adult members in each family in addition to a payment of ₹10,000 per family.