GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SLBC to discuss loan repayment of landslide survivors

State government has instructed private finance firms and money-lenders not to hound survivors for EMI payments and loan repayment at this time

Updated - August 11, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) is expected to be convened shortly to discuss matters related to loan repayment of the survivors of the July 30 landslides in Wayanad. An SLBC official said the meeting is expected to be held at the earliest. At a press conference in Wayanad last week, Revenue Minister K. Rajan had noted the concerns raised by survivors regarding outstanding bank loans.

Chief Secretary V. Venu had brought the matter to the notice of the SLBC, following which a decision was held to convene the special SLBC meet to discuss matters related to banks, Mr. Rajan had said.

Govt. instruction

At the same time, the State government has instructed private finance firms and moneylenders not to hound the survivors for EMI payments and loan repayment at this time. The District Consultative Committee on banking had also held a meeting in Wayanad last week against the backdrop of the catastrophe.

On Friday, the State government had announced measures for providing urgent financial assistance to the survivors. The assistance include a daily allowance of ₹300 for 30 days for two adult members in each family in addition to a payment of ₹10,000 per family.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.