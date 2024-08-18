GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SLBC to decide on loan moratorium for landslide survivors on Monday

Published - August 18, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday will decide on the moratorium on loans for the victims and survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

The meeting will also decide on the request of the Kerala government to enhance the consumer loan for the survivors from ₹10,000 to ₹3 lakh. A decision on the moratorium on loans, including agriculture loans, would be taken as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India.

The meeting may also decide on returning the monthly instalment of a few loans of Kerala Gramin Bank that were collected from the victims. The money was automatically deducted from the victims’ accounts as per the Standing Instructions set earlier. The Standing Instructions will have to be cancelled in the victims’ case, said SLBC sources.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary V. Venu, Canara Bank Executive Director Bhavendra Kumar and other top officials of the banks and insurance companies.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.