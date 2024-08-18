SLBC to decide on loan moratorium for landslide survivors on Monday

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday will decide on the moratorium on loans for the victims and survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

The meeting will also decide on the request of the Kerala government to enhance the consumer loan for the survivors from ₹10,000 to ₹3 lakh. A decision on the moratorium on loans, including agriculture loans, would be taken as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India.

The meeting may also decide on returning the monthly instalment of a few loans of Kerala Gramin Bank that were collected from the victims. The money was automatically deducted from the victims’ accounts as per the Standing Instructions set earlier. The Standing Instructions will have to be cancelled in the victims’ case, said SLBC sources.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary V. Venu, Canara Bank Executive Director Bhavendra Kumar and other top officials of the banks and insurance companies.