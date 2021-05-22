SLBC to be approached to revive tourism sector

Tourism Minister holds meeting with officials

The government will approach the State-Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to seek support for reviving the tourism sector that has come to a grinding halt due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

A decision to this effect was taken by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at a meeting of Kerala Tourism officials convened to discuss interventions needed to support and revive the sector. A meeting with the SLBC will be convened soon to seek support as the crisis in the tourism sector could harm the State economy. It will be explored what the top lenders can do to support the sector.

The Minister told the officials that it was important to make all interventions to address the concerns of entrepreneurs, employees, and other stakeholders in the sector.

Mr. Riyas said it was important to work out strategies to reactivate the tourism sector. Discussions should be held with domain experts from within the State and outside.

A meeting of top officials of the agencies and the departments concerned would be convened soon to discuss implementation of Centrally funded tourism schemes in the State.

The COVID-19 outbreak has rendered thousands of workers jobless and closed down hotels and service operations.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Rani George and V.R. Krishna Teja, Director, Tourism, were among those who attended the meeting.