State to seek clarification on slashed borrowing limit

May 27, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is planning to seek a clarification from the Centre on the decision to slash the State’s borrowing limit.

This will be done once the State receives a detailed statement from the Centre on the borrowing limit, which has been set at ₹15,390 crore, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said on Saturday.

‘’We have not received a detailed statement yet. Once that comes, we will write to the Centre,’‘ he said. So far, the State had received only a letter setting the borrowing limit at ₹15,390 crore, the Minister said.

“The letter does not clearly specify whether the limit set is for the first nine months or for the entire 2023-24 fiscal, but it gives the impression that the latter case is intended,” Mr. Balagopal said.

Last year, a detailed statement had accompanied the letter fixing the limit, and the timeframe was clearly mentioned.

On Friday, commenting on the Centre’s latest decision, Mr. Balagopal condemned it in the strongest terms, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party government of attempting to suffocate the State financially.

For the entire fiscal, the State government had projected eligibility for ₹32,442 crore (3% of GSDP) and for the first nine months of the fiscal, a borrowing space of ₹22,000 crore.

Mr. Balagopal pointed out that the State was likely to be deprived of about ₹20,000 crore this fiscal due to the slashed borrowing limit and revenue deficit grant.

