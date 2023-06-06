ADVERTISEMENT

Slashed borrowing limit: Kerala to prioritise spending

June 06, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Centre fixes State’s open market borrowing limit at ₹15,390 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has reportedly taken a decision to prioritise spending in view of its slashed borrowing limit.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday which was attended by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Bishwanath Sinha, and senior Finance department officials. Mr. Sinha reportedly presented an overview of the current situation of State finances at the meeting.

Following a communication from the Centre fixing the State’s open market borrowing limit at ₹15,390 crore, the State government had alleged that the limit has been drastically cut. The communication from the Centre, however, was not accompanied by a calculation sheet giving a detailed break-up of the borrowing ceiling, according to the State government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the Finance department had written to the Centre seeking a clarification on the borrowing limit and requesting that the calculation sheet be released.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US