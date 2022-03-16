Slap UAPA on Arun Kumar killers, says Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha vice president Madhukeshwar Desai

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha vice president Madhukeshwar Desai here on Tuesday demanded that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) be slapped on the culprits in the murder of Yuva Morcha Tarur panchayat secretary Arun Kumar.

Mr. Desai criticised the police for trying to portray the killing as a family feud. He said it was a political murder and that the police were trying to help the CPI(M) workers who were the accused.

He said the murder was part of a CPI(M) agenda to erase Sangh Parivar activists. “The CPI(M) is intimidating society,” he said.