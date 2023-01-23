Slain SDPI worker on revenue recovery list; family protests

January 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Amid widespread criticism against a careless revenue recovery process initiated by the State government in the wake of a High Court directive to confiscate the assets of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders to recompense the loss caused during a hartal called by the PFI on September 23, 2022, a slain worker of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is also facing revenue recovery.

A Mohammed Subair, who was hacked to death on April 15, 2022, by a gang of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) men while returning home on his bike after Juma prayers at Elappully near here, is also on the list of people who have been slapped notices for revenue recovery.

“He was murdered by RSS men on April 15. How callously can the police find him responsible for a hartal that took place in September?” asked his family, while protesting against the police action.

As many as nine RSS workers, including local leaders, were accused in Subair’s murder. The 971-page chargesheet filed by the police on July 11 last year has 167 witnesses.