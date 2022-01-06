Slabs to cover Amayizhanjan canal

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Transport Minister Antony Raju at the banks of the Amayizhanjan canal in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 January 2022 00:29 IST

Concrete ones to be put over stretch from Vanchiyoor to Pattoor, manholes every 50 metres

The Amayizhanjan canal will be covered with slabs from Vanchiyoor to Pattoor, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said on Wednesday.

Mr. Augustine and Minister for Transport Antony Raju inspected the stretch as part of the second phase development of the canal, which forms one of the major drainage systems of the State capital.

₹24 crore

The Public Works Department has sanctioned ₹24 crore for laying the concrete slabs.

At present, slabs have been laid over 300 metres of the canal.

To prevent garbage and silt from accumulating under the covered portion, large manholes will be constructed every 50 metres to enable cleaning using mini-excavators, the Minister said. Grills also will be installed at both ends of the covered area, he said.

The Ministers also visited the Valiyathura-Thope regions which are affected by coastal erosion. Coastal stretches including Valiyathura will be included in the list of hotspots and protected by constructing seawalls or through other suitable methods, the Water Resources Minister said.

Short-term solutions will be identified for protecting the houses along the coastal stretches.

Coastal protection

According to a study by the National Centre for Coastal Research, 60 km along the Kerala coast are in need of protection.

It is estimated that the State Government intends to spend ₹5,400 crore for coastal protection over the next five years.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board has sanctioned ₹1,500 crore in the current financial year, the Minister said.