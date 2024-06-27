Skywalk project: CPI(M) mounts attack on Thiruvanchoor

A day after Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar declared that the skywalk in Kottayam is unfeasible, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Thursday mounted a fresh round of attack on Kottayam legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan over the project.

Addressing the media here, district leaders of the party stated that the Minister’s statement exposed Mr. Radhakrishnan’s attempt to deceive the public in the name of development. They raised several questions about the project’s application, its role in Kottayam’s future development, and the land acquisition process.

In response to a Calling Attention motion in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister had stated that the project was not feasible for the town on multiple counts and that the revised estimate pegged the cost at around ₹17.85 crore.

“Now that the corruption and mismanagement behind this project have come to light, will the MLA meet the losses incurred by the government and the people?” asked A.V. Ruseel, CPI(M) district secretary. He accused the legislator of continuing to support the project by diverting an additional ₹1.6 crore.

The project that commenced in February 2016 was halted within a few months after the installation of 14 metal pillars and the relocation of overhead electric cables and underground pipelines. Although the Kottayam municipality handed over its land, authorities failed to acquire the remaining land from private owners.

The proposed skywalk, which is 45-m wide and standing on 6-m-high pillars above the Seematti roundabout, the busiest point in Kottayam, was planned to include two elevators, sophisticated kiosks, and seating areas upon completion.

A petition seeking to dismantle the partially completed structure due to public safety concerns is currently under the consideration of the Kerala High Court. The court has requested the State government’s opinion on the matter, and Mr. Radhakrishnan has joined the case as a party.