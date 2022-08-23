‘Skywalk’ inaugurated at East Fort

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 23, 2022 13:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Mayor Arya Rajendran during the inauguration of a skywalk at East Fort on Monday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Public Works P. A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated a 'skywalk' at East Fort, which is billed as the biggest of its kind in the State.

Actor Prithviraj inaugurated the 'Abhimanam Ananthapuri' selfie point on the structure. The 104-metre-long foot overbridge project was jointly implemented by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Axo Engineers Pvt Ltd.

The structure has two lifts for elderly citizens and four entrances. It also features portraits of eminent personalities. The skywalk is equipped with 36 surveillance cameras. There is also a police aid post in the vicinity of the structure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The structure will prove a big help to pedestrians who find it difficult to cross the road at the busy East Fort area, Mr. Riyas said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju said a similar foot overbridge would be constructed linking the KSRTC bus station and the railway station at Thampanoor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mayor Arya Rajendran presided. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G. R. Anil was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app