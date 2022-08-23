‘Skywalk’ inaugurated at East Fort

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Mayor Arya Rajendran during the inauguration of a skywalk at East Fort on Monday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for Public Works P. A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated a 'skywalk' at East Fort, which is billed as the biggest of its kind in the State.

Actor Prithviraj inaugurated the 'Abhimanam Ananthapuri' selfie point on the structure. The 104-metre-long foot overbridge project was jointly implemented by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Axo Engineers Pvt Ltd.

The structure has two lifts for elderly citizens and four entrances. It also features portraits of eminent personalities. The skywalk is equipped with 36 surveillance cameras. There is also a police aid post in the vicinity of the structure.

The structure will prove a big help to pedestrians who find it difficult to cross the road at the busy East Fort area, Mr. Riyas said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju said a similar foot overbridge would be constructed linking the KSRTC bus station and the railway station at Thampanoor.

Mayor Arya Rajendran presided. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G. R. Anil was present.