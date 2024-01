January 08, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Kozhikode

The Regional Science Centre and Planetarium will facilitate free sky watching for the public on Sundays between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sophisticated telescopes will be used to support the free initiative which will be available till January 28.

The support of planetarium staff will also be available for the participants to clear their doubts in astronomy and astrophysics, a press release said.