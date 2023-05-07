ADVERTISEMENT

Sky remains overcast, rain likely today

May 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The sky remained overcast for most part of the day in the State on Sunday, with the hilly regions, especially in southern Kerala, experiencing light to moderate precipitation triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a low pressure by Monday morning.

The low pressure area is likely to intensify into a deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea around Tuesday and subsequently, a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea, said a weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.

Fishermen, small ships, boats, and trawlers have been advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea from Sunday onwards, and into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 9 onwards. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to receive fairly widespread thunderstorms for the next five days.

