Skills are of paramount importance in post-COVID era: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

June 14, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has stressed on the relevance of skills in the job sector in the post-COVID-19 era.

Participating in a Rozgar Mela (job fair) where he handed over appointment letters to new recruits here on Tuesday, Mr. Chandrasekhar said the recruitment process in the country has become transparent and inclusive. The Rozgar Mela drive is the result of nine years of dedicated efforts made by the Central government.

He added that service, good governance and the welfare of underprivileged sections are the hallmarks of the current dispensation.

Mr. Chandrasekhar handed over appointment orders to 25 out of the 105 people who were shortlisted for employment in various sectors at the programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the appointees was screened on the occasion.

The job fair in Thiruvananthapuram was organised by Canara Bank on behalf of the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance. Canara Bank executive director Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia and Thiruvananthapuram circle general manager S. Premkumar were among those who participated.

The recruits were appointed in Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Kerala Gramin Bank, Railways, Defence, Indian Space Research Organisation and India Post.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy distributed the appointment orders at the Rozgar Mela held in Kochi.

In another programme, Mr. Chandrasekhar inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence IoT laboratory at the Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology and interacted with the students there.

While addressing students as part of his ‘New India for Young India’ lecture series involving discussions with college students, the Minister spoke of how ‘new India’ under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers tremendous opportunities for youngsters. He also underscored the importance of skilling that has become increasingly relevant across sectors. Technology and skills, he said, are the two important pillars that will transform the future of India.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Church, presided over the function.