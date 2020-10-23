Skill training for girls in Kannur, Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram

23 October 2020 00:02 IST

REACH to provide certificate course in word processing and data entry

REACH (Resource Enhancement Academy for Career Heights), a finishing school under the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC), is set to provide skill development training to 28 girls living at the Women and Children Home in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

REACH, which aims at improving employability among professionally qualified women and girls, will pilot the data entry course for girls in the two homes managed by the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society.

Twelve girls from the home at Mattannur in Kannur district and 16 girls from the home at Parappa in Kasaragod will take part in the free online course to be conducted in association with Kerala State Rutronix. The Certificate in Word Processing and Data Entry Operator course is targeted at girls who have passed Class 10. The Kerala State Rutronix will provide the certificate for the six-month course. The evening training will be held from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. REACH officials said the training, arranged on the directions of Social Justice Secretary Biju Prabhakar, will equip the girls for self-employment or wage employment. They could apply to the PSC which recognises the data entry course or secure jobs as office assistant or administrator, or become self-employed by taking up data entry jobs on contract. It would also make them eligible for loans from Khadi Board at 5% interest.

