Skill training centres to tap into global jobs: Pinarayi

‘Set up institutions of international standards in the State’

The Government will set up skill training centres across the State to tap into global employment opportunities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an Overseas Employers’ Conference, organised by the Department of NoRKA (Non-resident Keralites) to throw light on the emerging employment opportunities around the world in the post-COVID world, here on Tuesday.

Nearly 20 lakh people were expected to be provided employment in phases, also taking into account the changes spurred by the pandemic, the Chief Minister said. Even as the State was making arrangements for skill upgrade of the unemployed, prominent global Malayali industrialists who were also job-providers attending the meet should take the initiative to use their resources to identify jobs in various sectors to aspirants from the State. The number of jobs did not matter. Even if one, it should not be ignored, Mr. Vijayan said in his request.

He also urged the industrialists to explore setting up institutions of international standards in the State so that even those who had studied abroad considered coming to the State.

He also urged them to share their ideas on addressing labour-related problems experienced by the State at the conference.