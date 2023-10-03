ADVERTISEMENT

Skill Share ‘23 inaugurated

October 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The project, implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala, aims to link the skills acquired by VHSE students to the community

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level inauguration of Skill Share ‘23, a project of the General Education department’s Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) implemented by the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) aimed to link the skills acquired by VHSE students to the community, was held in Kollam on Tuesday.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal inaugurated the event and S.R. Ramesh, chairman, Kottarakara muncipality, presided over the function. Sajeev Thomas, SSK district project coordinator, Sreekala, assistant state project director, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal Sheeja and block project coordinator Roshin M Nair also spoke on the occasion.

The five projects selected at the district level were presented by vocational higher secondary students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US