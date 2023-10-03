Skill Share ‘23 inaugurated

October 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State-level inauguration of Skill Share ‘23, a project of the General Education department’s Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) implemented by the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) aimed to link the skills acquired by VHSE students to the community, was held in Kollam on Tuesday.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal inaugurated the event and S.R. Ramesh, chairman, Kottarakara muncipality, presided over the function. Sajeev Thomas, SSK district project coordinator, Sreekala, assistant state project director, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal Sheeja and block project coordinator Roshin M Nair also spoke on the occasion.

The five projects selected at the district level were presented by vocational higher secondary students.

