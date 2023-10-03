HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skill Share ‘23 inaugurated

The project, implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala, aims to link the skills acquired by VHSE students to the community

October 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level inauguration of Skill Share ‘23, a project of the General Education department’s Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) implemented by the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) aimed to link the skills acquired by VHSE students to the community, was held in Kollam on Tuesday.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal inaugurated the event and S.R. Ramesh, chairman, Kottarakara muncipality, presided over the function. Sajeev Thomas, SSK district project coordinator, Sreekala, assistant state project director, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal Sheeja and block project coordinator Roshin M Nair also spoke on the occasion.

The five projects selected at the district level were presented by vocational higher secondary students.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.