Skill parks will be extended to more places : Finance Minister

Skill parks will be extended to more places to create better job opportunities for unemployed graduates in rural areas, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was inaugurating modern hire-and-train model vocational courses and skill training programmes of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) at the Kulakada Skill Park here on Wednesday.

“More participation of students will be ensured in vocational courses and skill training programmes conducted at training centres. All support will be provided to unemployed graduates in finding jobs. The government is implementing many schemes for this purpose,” said the Minister.

In the first phase, the Kulakkada Skill Park has launched training of Enrolled Agent course for Commerce, BBA and MBA graduates and final-year students. According to officials, this course guarantees a good career and remuneration in areas related to U.S. taxation. ASAP Kerala under the Higher Education department will be training the students and the duration of the course is four months.

The training will prepare students for the special enrolment examination conducted by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Kulakkada grama panchayat president P.T. Indukumar presided over the function. Vice president L. Kavita, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Pro Vice Chancellor S. Ayub, and ASAP Kerala CMD Usha Titus, were also present on the occasion.