Skill development training aids differently abled students at making LED bulbs

July 05, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Thrissur

Making an LED bulb may be a door to a business opportunity for many but for the differently abled students of ‘Thalir Buds Rehabilitation Center, it was a step forward into the glow of their skills.

The experience they got at a recent job training workshop, organised jointly by the Velur gramapanchayat and the Skill Center of Vidya Engineering College, was unique in the sense of not only gaining an insight into their abilities but also the confidence associated with learning a skill. The workshop’s aim was just that: to help autistic children develop important life skills.

More than 30 students of Thalir Buds Rehabilitation Center for the differently abled participated in the LED bulb training workshop. Trade instructors of Vidya college, Shaji Prakash and Arun P.R., led the event.

“Such workshops are being organised with the aim of eliminating the difficulties of such children in social interaction and communication. T.R. Shobi, president, Velur gramapanchayat, inaugurated this initiative.

The workshops were designed for the students and their parents to help them earn a living and to ease their entry into mainstream society, Dr Saji C.B., Principal of Vidhya college, and Anil M., Head, Vidya Skill Center, said.