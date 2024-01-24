Skill development centres to come up in all districts under KASE

January 24, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Skill development centres will be set up in all districts under the umbrella of the State skill development mission.

This was decided at a board meeting of the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) that was chaired by Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty on Wednesday. KASE has been designated the State Skill Development Mission.

The district centres will make available all information required by the people on skill development such as projects that can benefit various sections of beneficiaries, grants, skill development courses that are available in various sectors, and institutions providing skill development training.

The first centre in the State will be inaugurated by Mr. Sivankutty at Pappanamcode here at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Accreditation policy

The board also approved an accreditation policy that will ensure participation of best skill training institutions in the private sector in the skill development process in the State.

The KASE board also gave its nod for guidelines to start more centres of excellence in the public-private partnership model.

Labour and Skills Secretary Saurabh Jain, KASE managing director Veena N. Madhavan, Digital University Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Planning Board member K. Raviraman attended the meeting.

