Sketches of 2 suspects in dacoity case released

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Monday release the sketches of two suspects in the Pallipuram dacoity case in which nearly 100 sovereigns of gold were allegedly stolen by a jewellery store owner.

The sketches, prepared on the information provided by Maharashtra native Sampath, the complainant, were of a clean-shaven man who is believed to be aged around 30 to 32 years and the second, a moustached man believed to be around 40 years. Both are of dark complexion.

The police have requested the public to report sightings of people with similar features to the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) (Contact number – 9497996985), Attingal DySP (9497990019) or Mangalapuram Inspector (9497947114).

The investigation team, led by Attingal DySP C.S. Hari, was yet to make much headway in the case that involved various charges including abduction, robbery and dacoity.

While they had taken Gopakumar, the complainant’s former driver who had allegedly masterminded a similar heist in Thuckalay four months ago, he and four others were let off owing to the lack of evidence that could prove their involvement in the case.

While the tower location of their mobile phones indicated they were not close to the crime scene, the accused were also required to report to the Thuckalay police daily since their bail, sources pointed out.