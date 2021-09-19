Kerala

Skeletons recovered from old building in Alappuzha

District Police Chief G. Jaidev examining the skeletons recovered from a building in Alappuzha on Sunday.  

Human skeletons were recovered from an old building at Kallupalam in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Demolition

According to the Alappuzha South police, the skeletons including two skulls, ribs and bones kept in a plastic cover were found by workers during the demolition of the building, situated behind a house.

After completing the inquest, the skeletons were sent for forensic examination. Tests will reveal how old the skeletons were.

“The skeletons contain markings and it could be kept there for study purposes,” said a police official.

Following the recovery police officials including District Police Chief G. Jaidev visited the place.


Comments
