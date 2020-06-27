Skeleton found, probe on

KOTTAYAM

27 June 2020 23:37 IST

It is suspected to be of youth who went missing on June 3

The police have launched a probe into the discovery of the skeletal remains of a man on Friday from an isolated property near MC Road at Mariyappalli here.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased could be 23-year-old Jishnu Haridas, a native of Kudavechoor in Vaikom. The youth, who was employed at a bar hotel in Kumarakom, went missing on June 3. The policemen also recovered two mobile phones and a pair of footwear from the spot and could confirm that the materials belonged to the missing youth. The skeleton was recovered from property owned by the Sahithya Prasadhaka Cooperative Society during a cleaning work.

The skeleton was found under a tree with its head separated from the torso, suggesting that the person might have hanged on the tree. Forensic experts collected evidence from the location. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College here for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Jishnu’s family has demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident, citing that the youth had not been disturbed by any issues to commit suicide. The Chingavanam police have registered a case for unnatural death.