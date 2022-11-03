SJFICRC representatives seek Union Minister’s support

Representatives of Social Justice For International Civil Rights Council (SJFICRC) from Kerala and Karnataka on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy, seeking remedial measures for the neglect of Endosulfan victims of Kasaragod and the denial of development activities in Wayanad in the name of environmental protection. SJFICRC Karnataka secretary Madhu Kalavanoor and Kerala vice president O. Jayarajan met the Minister at his Bengaluru office, says a press release. ADVERTISEMENT

