Sixty-one water supply projects to be implemented under AMRUT 2.0

Sixty-one water supply projects are set to be implemented across local bodies in the State under the second phase of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0) scheme. The projects are to be implemented at a total cost of ₹470.78 crore.

The State Level High Powered Steering Committee (SHPSC) of AMRUT 2.0 had in August cleared 72 water supply projects under the State Water Action Plan 3 at a total cost of ₹583.17 crore, with Central assistance of ₹249 crore, State share of ₹209.97 crore and local body share of ₹124.20 crore. However, 11 of these projects were set aside for the time being due to various issues including pending NOCs for land. The government has now accorded administrative sanction for the remaining 61 projects.

Water connections

One of the biggest allocations is for Urban Water Supply and Sanitation (UWSS) project in the Manjeri municipality at a cost of ₹26.11 crore. Another ₹24.03-crore project has been planned for pipeline extension and providing water connections in various zones of the Kannur Corporation. Under a ₹19.11-crore project, full coverage of functional household tap connections is planned in the Kalpetta municipality. A water supply and sanitation project, including the provision of new distribution network, household tap connections, and replacement of old pipes have been planned for the Kottakkal municipality at a cost of ₹16.53 crore.

In the Nedumangad municipality, a ₹15.45-crore project has been planned for upgrading the existing 13.75 MLD water treatment plant at Perumala and for providing 3000 household tap connections. In the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the projects include a ₹11.74-crore main line along the Pattom-Medical College route, a ₹10.93-crore project for laying pipes and providing house connections in the coastal area at Vizhinjam, Harbour, Kottappuram, Mulloor and Venganoor wards and a 17.57-crore project for full water supply coverage in Punchakkari, Thiruvallam, Vellar and Poonkulam. In the Tirur municipality, a ₹14.88-crore project has been planned for new distribution network and household tap connections.