Sixth working day headcount at schools on June 7

June 01, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Details of children studying in government, aided, and unaided recognised schools following the State syllabus on the sixth working day in the new academic year will be collected on June 7. Schools reopened on Thursday, and since Saturday (June 3) is a working day as per the new academic calendar, the sixth working day will fall on June 7, a circular by the Directorate of General Education on Thursday said.

Details of students from schools will be recorded on the Sampoorna web portal only till 5 p.m. on June 7. Staff fixation in the 2023-24 academic year will be held on the basis of the student strength as recorded on the sixth working day and submitted on Sampoorna.

Accuracy regarding medium and language should be ensured while entering details of students on Sampoorna. Wrong or incomplete information cannot be corrected later.

As only children with UID will be considered for staff fixation, head teachers should make sure to provide UID to all students on the rolls on the sixth working day.

If parents ask for a student’s transfer certificate, it should be given immediately and all details of the student, including UID, on Sampoorna should be shifted to the new school.