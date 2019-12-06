Sixth edition of MTB in Wayanad from Dec. 21

The sixth edition of MTB Kerala will be held from December 21 in Wayanad.

To be held at the Priyadarshini Tea Environs in Mananthavady, the two-day mega mountain biking event will take the riders through a five-km stretch at an altitude of 3,000 ft that encompasses terrains containing dirt, rock, and water.

Organised by Kerala Tourism, MTB Kerala is the first mountain bike race in India to be featured in the MTB race calendar of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

The race will be held in three categories: International Cross Country, National Cross Country - Men, and National Cross Country - Women. An added attraction of the event is the maiden additional race for amateurs, titled ‘Fun & Thrill Challenge’.

For amateurs’ event, the registration can be done on the MTB Kerala website, www.mtbkerala.com, till 5 p.m. on December 10.

For the ‘Fun & Thrill Challenge’, any amateur cyclist who can manage to ride on a mountain terrain can participate.

It will have separate category for men and women. Participants who reach the first 25 positions in the qualifying round of a 38-km road cycling competition on December 20 will be selected for the MTB Amateur Championship on December 21. There is no qualification round for women category. The total entry spots for men for this segment is limited to 100 and 25 for women on a first come, first serve basis.

The first three winners in the amateurs’ challenge round will qualify for the MTB National Category Championship, to be held on December 22. A KATPS official said participants would have to bring their own MTB cycles and safety equipment.

The winner in International Cross Country race will get ₹1,50,000, National Cross Country-Men, ₹100,000, and National Cross Country-Women ₹50,000. The first three winners of ‘Fun & Thrill Challenge’ will also be given cash prize, medals, and certificates.