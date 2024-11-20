Sixth edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale from December 2025, Nikhil Chopra to be curator

The sixth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB) will be held from December 12, 2025 to March 31, 2026. Artist Nikhil Chopra and his team HH Art Spaces will be the curators of the upcoming edition. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the dates and the curator at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

Announcing Mr. Chopra’s name, Mr. Vijayan said the Kochi biennale is an event that fosters the spirit of art, community and dialogue.

Shashi Tharoor MP, addressing the audience through video-conferencing, said that it is important that the Kerala government continues to support the Kochi Biennale, which has made a profound impact on the art scene in Kerala as well as India. “The event transformed Kochi into a vibrant hub of arts and has also provided a platform for homegrown artists to showcase their works alongside international artists,” he said.

Bose Krishnamachari, president of the Kochi Muziris Biennale Foundation, said that the curator was chosen following a rigorous process by a committee of internationally acclaimed art world figures, including Shanay Jhaveri, Dayanita Singh, Rajeeb Samdani, Jitesh Kallat and Mr. Krishnamachari.

As many as 60 contemporary artists will be part of the sixth edition.

Evocative, immersive works

Mr. Chopra is known for his evocative and immersive works blending performance, drawings, paintings, photography, sculpture and installation, critically exploring issues of identity, politics, history and body. His works have been part of major exhibitions, including Documenta 14, 12th Sharjah Biennale, 12th Havana Biennale, 2nd Kochi-Muziris Biennale and 53rd Venice Biennale, among others. Mr. Chopra spoke about his art practise, giving the audience a run through of his major works till date.

“I spent a part of my early childhood in Kochi. So there is a little bit of Kerala in me, and some understanding of the ethos and culture of this place,” said Mr. Chopra.

HH Art Spaces, based in Goa, was founded in 2014 by Nikhil Chopra and Romain Loustau. It fosters an ethos of collaborations, residencies, exchanges and interdisciplinary exchanges within art and culture. The group has worked with artists and organisations from across the world.