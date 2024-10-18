Sixteen start-ups in assistive technology sector receive seed grants at Empower 2024 event

Sixteen start-ups in the assistive technology sector received seed grants of up to ₹5 lakh during the Empower 2024 event under way at the National Institute for Speech and Hearing (NISH) here.

A technical event that brings together stakeholders in assistive technologies, Empower 2024 is organised by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in partnership with the Global Disability Innovation Hub’s (GDI Hub) Attvaran.

The NCPEDP Assistive Technology Hub, supported by Mphasis F1 Foundation, was launched at Empower 2024. The facility will provide start-ups with the resources that they need to develop scalable, high-impact solutions tailored to India’s unique accessibility needs, a statement said.

The start-up ‘pitch day’ brought together 25 start-ups. Out of these, 16 were selected for seed grants, while six others were offered mentoring opportunities to help refine their business models.