ADVERTISEMENT

Six-year-old girl kidnapped in Kollam

November 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kollam

She was going for tuition with her older brother when she was whisked away in a car

PTI

A six-year-old girl was kidnapped on Monday by unknown persons from near Pooyappally in the district.

The kidnappers, suspected to be four in number and including one woman, came in a white car and abducted the child while she was going for tuition along with her eight-year-old elder brother, the police said.

When the boy tried to stop them, they pushed him aside and whisked away the girl in the car, an officer of the Pooyappally police station said. “We have collected CCTV footage from cameras in the area and are going through it. The vehicle used in the kidnapping is suspected to be a white sedan — either a Honda Amaze or a Swift Dzire,” the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Brother injured

The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. The girl’s brother sustained injuries on his knees while trying to save her, the police said. The parents of the children are nurses in two separate private hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US