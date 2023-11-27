Six-year-old girl kidnapped in Kollam

November 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kollam

A six-year-old girl was kidnapped on Monday by unknown persons from near Pooyappally in the district.

The kidnappers, suspected to be four in number and including one woman, came in a white car and abducted the child while she was going for tuition along with her eight-year-old elder brother, the police said.

When the boy tried to stop them, they pushed him aside and whisked away the girl in the car, an officer of the Pooyappally police station said. “We have collected CCTV footage from cameras in the area and are going through it. The vehicle used in the kidnapping is suspected to be a white sedan — either a Honda Amaze or a Swift Dzire,” the officer said.

Brother injured

The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. The girl’s brother sustained injuries on his knees while trying to save her, the police said. The parents of the children are nurses in two separate private hospitals.

