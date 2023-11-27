Six-year-old girl kidnapped in Kollam, family gets ransom call for ₹5 lakh

November 27, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

A six-year-old girl from Oyur here was kidnapped for ransom by a gang who was reportedly travelling in a white sedan. Abigail Sara Reji was dragged to the vehicle while she was on the way to her tuition class with her brother around 4.30 p.m. According to her eight-year-old brother, there were four persons in the car, including a woman.

They approached the siblings with a notice and asked them to give it to their mother. When the children refused, Abigail was forced into the car. Though they tried to take the boy too, he managed to escape. Reportedly, the white sedan was seen near their house for the last couple of days.

Later, Abigail’s family received a ransom call demanding ₹5 lakh. The police have launched a Statewide search for the child and its units in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta are on high alert.

Call traced, say police

According to police officials, the abduction was a planned operation and the cybercell has successfully traced the number from which the ransom call was made. “We are checking the authenticity of the call as it can lead to their location. But it can also be a ruse to misguide us. Currently, vehicle checks are going on at all major roads while the check-posts and border areas are also under close surveillance,” said an official.

