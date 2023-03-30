Six-year-old boy hacked to death in clash between migrant workers 

March 30, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thrissur

A six-year-old boy from Assam met with a tragic end at Mupliyam, near Varantharappilly, in Thrissur on Thursday. Najeerul Islam, son of Baharul Ameen of Assam, was hacked to death during a clash between migrant workers.

His mother Najima Khathoon, who was critically injured in the neck and hands, is battling for her life in Thrissur Medical College Hospital. Another migrant worker also sustained injuries to his head during the attack. The police arrested Ms. Najima’s brother Jamal Hussain, 19, in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at Aiswarya cement products, functioning near Mupliyam ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hussain attacked Ms. Najima and the child in the kitchen attached to the cement product unit. Her husband was working in the unit at the time of attack.

Though the child and mother were rushed to the hospital, the child’s life could not be saved. Ms. Najima was later shifted to the hospital.

Fellow migrant workers and local residents handed over Hussain, who tried to escape after the attack, to the police.

Baharul Ameen and family reached Mupliyam for work last week. Hussain reached the unit on Wednesday. It is suspected that some property disputes back in their village led to the attack.