Six-year jail term for 60-year-old man for sexually abusing boy

December 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) judge Sirajudheen P.A., on Saturday, sentenced a 60-year-old man to six years of imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor boy at Adimaly in Idukki.

According to the prosecution case, the incident occurred in August 2017. The accused lied to the 10-year-old boy that his father was plucking cocoa from a property, took him there, and sexually abused him.

Special Public Prosecutor Smiju K. Das said the court sentenced the accused to six years imprisonment and one month’s simple imprisonment under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,500 on the convict. If he fails to pay the fine he should spend another three months and 22 days in prison. Thirteen witnesses were examined by the prosecution in the case.

