Six universities in Kerala do not have full-time V-Cs

April 13, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

Five universities and one deemed-to-be university in Kerala do not have full-time Vice-Chancellors in the wake of the ongoing stand-off between the State government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also their Chancellor.

With K.N. Madhusoodanan of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Sabu Thomas of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) completing their term in April and May respectively, they too will face a similar situation soon.

The University of Kerala, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, and Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be university do not have full-time heads now.

Both the government and the Governor do not see eye to eye when it comes to appointing new heads for universities. Though the government appointed danseuse Mallika Sarabhai as Chancellor of Kalamandalam after removing the Governor from the post, a new V-C is yet to be appointed.

Search panel

The government is of the view that the Governor’s role is limited to appointing the V-C and he has no business in calling for applications for the post and constituting the search-cum-selection panel. The Governor, however, is highlighting a Supreme Court order against government’s interference in the process. Recently, when the government sought a nominee to be included on the search panel for Malayalam varsity V-C, the Governor reportedly questioned the move.

The Kerala High Court recently cancelled the search committee set up by the Governor to select Kerala University V-C, citing that it does not have a nominee of the Senate. The Governor’s plan was to include his nominee and that of the University Grants Commission and take in the Senate nominee at a later stage. Mr. Khan has reportedly put on hold the plans to have search panels for the Malayalam university, Cusat and MGU following the court order. UGC nominees for these panels were recommended reportedly based on an urgent request from the Governor’s office.

V.P. Mahadevan Pillai’s tenure as Kerala University V-C ended in October last. Mohanan Kunnummal, V-C, Kerala University of Health Sciences, has been given additional charge here. The Supreme Court had cancelled the appointment of M.S. Rajasree as V-C of the KTU and the High Court removed Riji John from the post of V-C of KUFOS citing violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) procedure.

Saji Gopinath, V-C, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, was given the charge of the KTU after Ciza Thomas’ term as temporary V-C ended recently. M. Rosalind George has been given additional charge of KUFOS. As R. Chandrababu’s tenure at the KAU ended last year, B. Ashok, Agriculture Production Commissioner, is holding full additional charge of the university. M.V. Narayanan, V-C, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, is also handling the affairs of Kalamandalam. Mr. Sabu Thomas was given the additional charge of the Malayalam varsity after V. Anil Kumar completed his tenure.