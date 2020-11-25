Six trains cancelled due to Nivar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 November 2020 00:52 IST

Railways have cancelled six special train services of November 25 based on the forecast of the cyclonic storm Nivar over the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast.

Train 02634 Kanyakumari–Chennai Egmore Daily Superfast Express Special, 02633 Chennai Egmore-Kanyakumari Daily Superfast Express Special, 06724 Kollam–Chennai Egmore Daily Ananthapuri Express Special, 06723 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Daily Ananthapuri Express Special, 06102 Kollam–Chennai Egmore Express Special via Sengottai and Madurai Junction, and 06101 Chennai Egmore–Kollam Express Special via Madurai Junction and Sengottai, are those cancelled.

Full refund will be granted for those who have booked the tickets. For e-ticket holders, automatic refund will be granted. For tickets booked in railway counters, the time limit has been relaxed and passengers can avail themselves of the refund facility from the railway counter on surrendering of tickets within 15 days of the scheduled departure of the train as against the regular norm of three days.