Six test positive in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

25 June 2020 21:46 IST

Six more persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Thursday. All of them had returned from abroad, said District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan. The patients were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

The Collector asked those who had interacted with the patients on Thursday to go into quarantine and to alert Health officials. “They should not approach a hospital directly if they develop any health issues. Instead, they should contact the control room at 0483-2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising