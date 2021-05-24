Six swords recovered during cleaning drive

KANNUR

24 May 2021 22:20 IST

Sharp weapons were recovered during a cleaning driving near Thalassery in Kannur district on Monday.

Six swords were found near Punnol Mappila LP School on the National Highway near Thalassery. The swords were found hidden in a sack.

The New Mahi police arrived at the spot and launched an investigation. The police suspect that the weapons may have been hidden a year ago.

