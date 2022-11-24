Six State Television Awards for KITE Victers

November 24, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The KITE Victers channel has bagged six awards in four categories at the State Television Awards for 2021. The awards are the Best education programme for ‘Manjadi – Urumbu, Kakka,’ directed by B.S. Ratheesh (₹10,000, citation, statuette,) and produced by KITE Victers (₹15,000, citation and statuette); Best anchor (educational programme) for Arooja M.V. (₹10,000, citation, statuette); Best children’s programme for ‘E-Cube Stories – Stage fright,’ directed by Sreejith C.S. (₹15,000, citation and statuette) and produced by KITE Victers (₹15,000, citation and statuette); and Special jury mention for ‘Manjadi’ (citation and statuette) created and presented by Neha D. Thampan. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty congratulated the award winners.

