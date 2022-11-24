Six State Television Awards for KITE Victers

November 24, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The KITE Victers channel has bagged six awards in four categories at the State Television Awards for 2021. The awards are the Best education programme for ‘Manjadi – Urumbu, Kakka,’ directed by B.S. Ratheesh (₹10,000, citation, statuette,) and produced by KITE Victers (₹15,000, citation and statuette); Best anchor (educational programme) for Arooja M.V. (₹10,000, citation, statuette); Best children’s programme for ‘E-Cube Stories – Stage fright,’ directed by Sreejith C.S. (₹15,000, citation and statuette) and produced by KITE Victers (₹15,000, citation and statuette); and Special jury mention for ‘Manjadi’ (citation and statuette) created and presented by Neha D. Thampan. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty congratulated the award winners.