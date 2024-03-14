GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six schools sign up for Atal Tinkering Labs

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had announced setting up of Atal Tinkering Labs in 10 schools in the city

March 14, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

In less than 24 hours after Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on March 13 (Wednesday) announced the setting up of Atal Tinkering Labs in 10 schools in the State capital, six schools have already signed up for the scheme.

The Minister, in response to a question posed by a student on fostering innovation at the school level during an interaction at NIMS Medicity on Wednesday, announced the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in 10 schools in the city initially. “This initiative is part of our broader effort to foster a spirit of curiosity and innovation at the school level, preparing students in Thiruvananthapuram for a rapidly evolving future,” he said.

The schools set to receive ATLs include Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal; St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom; Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakuttam; Victory VHSS, Olathanni; Government HSS, Balaramapuram; and Sree Chithira Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukkal. These ATLs will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to support a hands-on learning environment.

Four more schools are slated to receive ATLs that are being set up under public-private partnership (PPP) with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

Tinker and explore

“The labs will act as incubators for ideas, equipping students with necessary tools and space to build, tinker, and explore. The government’s commitment to this initiative highlights the importance of integrating practical, innovative learning methods into our educational curriculum,” the Minister said.

The Minister, in a statement, also said that in the next five years, no panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram would be left without an Atal Tinkering Lab.

